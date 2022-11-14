BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Borger Independent School District announced that its scheduled open house for one of the district’s newest facilities has been postponed.

According to a post on the district’s Facebook page, the open house for the Borger ISD Agricultural Complex, originally scheduled for Monday evening, has been postponed because of the weather.

This comes after the facility was included in a 2017 bond. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the facility is expected to include a classroom, a wash bay, a show area and a covered pen area.

Borger ISD officials said in the post that they will announce a date of the rescheduled open house at a later time. For more information about the district, visit its website.