BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Borger Independent School District’s School Health Advisory Council, along with the City of Borger, will host a city-wide health and wellness event later this month.

According to a news release, the free event, titled “Borger, Get Up & _____!,” will be from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Earth Day, April 22, around the Dome/Borger ISD Stadium/Johnson Park Youth Center.

Officials said in the release that the event was created to bring awareness of the activities that the school and the city both offer to students, families and members of the community. Activities include scavenger hunts and a 5K Color Run.

“We will have prizes, snacks, activities, and TONS of information about all the ways families can be physically active in our community,” the release said.

For more information, visit the city of Borger’s website.