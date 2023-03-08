BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Borger Fire Department announced on its Facebook page that a 15-year veteran of the department has died.

According to a post on the page, Lieutenant Cory Kirk recently died after serving the Borger Fire Department for 15 years. The city of Borger states that Kirk was a lieutenant on the department’s B shift.

The post read that Kirk’s family, along with the fire department, are asking for privacy during this time.

“Cory, we thank you for your service,” the post read. “You will be missed.”