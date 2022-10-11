WASHINGTON D.C. (KAMR/KCIT) — More than 1.5 years since the attack on the US Capitol in Washington D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021, the five members of the Munn family who traveled from Borger to Washington D.C. and entered the building during the attack are expected to be sentenced Wednesday in the US District Court for the District of Columbia.

According to court documents filed in September, Kristi Munn, Joshua Munn and Kayli Munn are expected to appear in person before a judge in Washington D.C. for their sentencing at 9:30 a.m. EST Wednesday. Thomas Munn and Dawn Munn are expected to have their sentencing hearing at 11:00 a.m. EST Wednesday. This comes after the five Munns all pleaded guilty to one count of “parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.”

On Jan. 6, 2021, hundreds of people came to Washington D.C. to protest the results of the 2020 Presidental Election. After many attended a rally featuring a speech from former President Donald J. Trump, people then took to the streets and unlawfully entered the US Capitol as members of Congress were scheduled to verify President Joe Biden as the next President of the United States.

Since that day, participants in the US Capitol attack throughout the United States have been charged and sentenced based on their involvement. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, more than 850 individuals have been arrested in connection with the attack as investigations continue to be underway.

What did the prosecution look at in the sentencing guidelines for the Munns?

According to documents filed in late September in the District of Columbia’s Federal Court, each of the Munns had respective sentencing memoranda for their involvement in the attack. While each of the documents was individualized, the factors that the prosecution was asking the Court to consider in its sentencing were the same for all five.

“As this Court knows, a riot cannot occur without rioters, and each rioter’s actions – from the most mundane to the most violent – contributed, directly and indirectly, to the violence and destruction of that day,” the documents read. “…While each defendant must be sentenced based on their own conduct, this Court should take into account that each person who entered the Capitol on January 6 without authorization did so under extreme circumstances. As they entered the Capitol, they very likely crossed through numerous barriers and barricades and heard the violent outcries of a mob. Depending on the timing and locations of their approach, they also may have observed extensive fighting between the rioters and police and smelled chemical irritants in the air. No rioter was a mere tourist that day.”

The prosecution stressed that the following “critical, aggravating and mitigating factors” should be considered in the sentencing of those involved with the Jan. 6 attack, including the Munns. According to court documents, those factors are listed as:

When, and how, the defendant entered the Capitol building;

Whether the defendant encouraged violence;

Whether the defendant encouraged property destruction;

The defendant’s reaction to acts of violence or destruction;

Whether, during or after the riot, the defendant destroyed evidence;

The length of the defendant’s time inside of the building and exactly where the defendant traveled;

The defendant’s statements in person or on social media;

Whether the defendant cooperated with, or ignored commands, from police;

Whether the defendant demonstrated sincere remorse or contrition.

“While these factors are not exhaustive nor dispositive, they help to place each defendant on a spectrum as to their fair and just punishment,” the documents read.

Document details on the Munns’ time in the US Capitol

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the FBI initially located information that members of the Munn family were unlawfully inside the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 after they received information from a tipster. As the investigation progressed, officials found videos and photos, along with social media posts and messages, that outlined the family’s journey from Borger to Washington DC.

While each of the respective sentencing memoranda focused on specific members of the family, all five memoranda consisted of a look into the timeline of the Munn’s time traveling to Washington D.C. from Borger, their time traveling from the rally to the US Capitol, when and where they entered the building, how long they stayed inside along with when and where they left the building.

According to the documents, the family entered the US Capitol 10-13 minutes after the building was first breached. Officials said the Munns went through a broken window next to the Senate Wing doors. This comes after the family reportedly saw tear gas deployed on the individuals entering the building.

While they were in the US Capitol for around 50 minutes, the documents read that the family went to the Crypt, the Visitor’s Center along with Room S-145, a US Senate conference room that is reported as being a “sensitive part of the building.” The documents read the family spent time observing a large number of rioters and officers gathered to the west of the building. Officials said that the family left the building the same way they came in but through a different set of broken windows.

“The Court must also consider that (the family’s) conduct on January 6, like the conduct of hundreds of other rioters, took place in the context of a large and violent riot that relied on numbers to overwhelm police officers who (tried) to prevent a breach of the Capitol Building, and disrupt the proceedings,” the documents read. “…The (defendants’) actions and those of his fellow rioters enabled the breach (of) the Capitol, threatened the lives of the police officers, legislators and their staffs and disrupted the certification vote for several hours.”

After the event, each of the Munns communicated with others via social media, through posts, videos, photos and private messages, showing that they were in the US Capitol – with one message saying the event as a whole was “f—— great” while exclaiming “Holy s—, we were inside the f—— capitol!”

Sentencing Information

Each of the respective sentencing memoranda included recommendations by the prosecution on how much time each of the members of the family should spend in prison, how long they should spend on probation, how many community service hours they should be required to conduct and how much they should pay in restitution.

Some of the legal teams of the respective members of the Munn family, however, included additional documentation, arguing why some of the members should not face jail time after their respective guilty pleas.

Dawn Munn

In the prosecution’s sentencing memorandum for Dawn Munn, they request that she serve 30 days in prison, 36 months of probation, serve 60 hours of community service and pay $500 in restitution. Dawn Munn is identified as a 57-year-old licensed vocational nurse.

According to the documents, the prosecution cites the social media posts and messages Dawn Munn made prior to the Jan. 6 event and after, admitting to individuals that she was in the US Capitol. However, in a post-arrest interview, the prosecution said she continued to perpetuate misinformation” about the events, saying that it was clear to her that “the media had portrayed the events as far more violent than they actually were that day.”

“Munn also exhibited no remorse over seven months after the attack,” the documents read, “stating that she absolutely would go inside the Capitol again if given the chance.”

In the sentencing memorandum from Dawn Munn’s own legal team, they recommended that Dawn Munn serve 24 months probation, along with restitution and community service hours. Officials said that this sentence is proportionate to other “minor actors” in the Jan. 6 incident and “reasonably represents the culpability and criminality” of Dawn Munn.

In a letter from Dawn Munn to her legal team, provided in the documents, she said the main thing she has learned through this situation is to never allow herself to get caught up in a situation like this again. Dawn Munn stressed that she has a lot of remorse, but said while in the US Capitol, her family remained peaceful and respectful. She did say that she did not personally see any violence during the event.

However, in the letter, Dawn Munn continued to question the election’s integrity, saying that while she does accept that Biden is the President, there were many “irregularities and mathematical impossibilities” with the results.

“I do watch the information out there on the election, regardless of the ‘political’ angle, and more often than not, find myself having more questions than answers,” Dawn Munn said in the letter. “What I do know for certain are two things: that President Biden is the president, and I should have not demonstrated inside the Capitol building. I truly apologize for having done so. It was wrong, and unlawful, to have done so and I admittedly, and very sincerely, apologize.”

Joshua Munn

In the prosecution’s sentencing memorandum, officials recommended that Joshua Munn serve 21 days in prison, 36 months of probation, serve 60 hours of community service and pay $500 in restitution. Joshua Munn was described as a 25-year-old janitor.

According to the documents, private messages showed that Joshua Munn spread false information, saying that the attack was in some way “instigated by law enforcement” and that the violence from the event came from the police and not from protestors.

During an interview with officials after he pleaded guilty, Joshua Munn expressed regret for his behavior on Jan. 6, saying that he moved to Wisconsin after the fact to live with other members of his family. He said he has had “very little contact with his family in Texas.”

These were some of the sentiments expressed by Joshua Munn’s legal team in his own sentencing memorandum. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, officials said that he was “the first defendant in this case to accept the plea deal” and has “fully accepted responsibility in this matter.”

In a letter from Joshua Munn attached to the memorandum, he said he has been focused on getting his life back on track.

“I would just like to be able to get this put behind me and be able to start moving forward with my life,” the letter reads. “…In order for me to get my life on track means that I have to take responsibility and accept what I have done. I know what I did was wrong and I know why it is wrong therefore there is no excuse (for) why I did it.”

No picture was available of Joshua Munn as of the publication of this story.

Kayli Munn

Kayli Munn

The prosecution has requested that Kayli Munn be sentenced to 21 days in prison, 36 months of probation, 60 hours of community service and pay $500 in restitution. Kayli Munn was identified as a 20-year-old student.

In the documents, the prosecution highlighted social media messages and interactions showing that Kayli Munn was involved in the attack. In social media messages prior to the event, Kayli Munn was warned by another Facebook user via private message not to get arrested, to which she responded “No Promises.” After the event, she sent photos to her family, bragging that she was inside the Capitol and saying the march was “f—— great” and exclaiming “Holy s—, we were inside the f—— capitol!”

In a post-plead interview, officials with the prosecution said that Kayli Munn admitted to going to DC, attending the rally and entering the US Capitol building. She further claimed to have “seen Antifa” during the event, but officials stressed that she was not able to “describe what Antifa looked like.”

In Kayli Munn’s memorandum in aid of sentencing, her legal team said that from an early point, Kayli Munn indicated she was willing to accept responsibility and agreed to plead guilty once her family agreed to enter their guilty pleas in tandem. Officials cited her continued success in school, along with extracurricular activities, as the federal case continued.

Kayli Munn’s legal team said that none of the members of the Munn family, including Kayli Munn, are alleged to have done anything that rose to the level of any assaultive or destructive behavior. They also said that Kayli Munn was just a “young adult accompanying her family to a rally and inappropriately joining them as they all entered into the US Capitol.”

“The date of January 6, 2021 will forever be remembered in American history as a day in which the foundations of our democracy were shaken,” the documents from Kayli Munn’s legal team read. “There were many individuals who caused physical damage, assaulted police officers and in many other ways disgraced the hallowed halls of the US Capitol. However, Kayli Munn, and indeed the entire Munn family, were not some of those individuals.”

Ultimately, Kayli Munn’s legal team believes that a period of probation and community service would suffice as a sufficient sentence.

“Ms. Munn is very young and has accepted full responsibility in this case. This has been a valuable lesson and is one to never be repeated,” the documents from Kayli Munn’s legal team read. “She has a low chance of recidivism and this matter has been a very disrupting, stressful situation in her life. She is very remorseful for her actions and as she has done to date, she will obey any orders or conditions placed upon her by this court.”

Kristi Munn

Kristi Munn

The prosecution’s recommendation for Kristi Munn regarding her sentence was 21 days in prison, 26 months probation, 60 hours of community service and paying $500 in restitution. Kristi Munn is identified as a 30-year-old licensed vocational nurse.

While Kristi Munn posted on social media prior to Jan. 6 about participating in the march, using hashtags like #StopTheSteal and #TrumpIsMyPresident, she asked other users not to mention that she had been in the Capitol building after the fact. However, in those messages, the prosecution stressed that she continued to propagate misinformation about there being no law enforcement and no property damage in the Capitol.

In a post-plea interview, Kristi Munn told officials that initially participating in the rally and walking to the Capitol gave the family the ability to have a voice and be present. Looking back, she said she regrets not being “more prayerful and less emotional” in the moment, saying that she does not think she would go back into the Capitol.

Kristi Munn’s statements in her post-plea interview mirrored the memorandum in aid of sentencing her legal team put together. According to the documents, the legal team said Kristi Munn remains prepared to accept the consequences of her actions, stressing that her culpability is minimal in contrast with those who vandalized or stole government property or assaulted or threatened law enforcement.

Kristi Munn’s legal team said that the ultimate decision to enter the US Capitol was not premeditated, but a decision the family made when they saw others entering the building. They claimed that during the more than 50 minutes the family spent inside the building, more than half the time was looking for a way out and/or avoiding “chaotic and potentially dangerous” situations.

Thomas Munn

Thomas Munn

The prosecution’s sentencing recommendation for Thomas Munn was 36 days in prison, 36 months of probation, 60 hours of community service and to pay $500 in restitution. Thomas Munn is identified as a 55-year-old homemaker, along with a veteran of the US Army and National Guard.

Like other family members, Thomas Munn posted about the march on Jan. 6 weeks before the event. In subsequent social media posts after the event, Thomas Munn falsely claimed there had been no violence and very little damage to the US Capitol building during the event.

During a post-plea interview, Thomas Munn admitted to traveling to Washington DC, saying that it was an opportunity for him to teach his children about having their voices heard through “peaceable assembly.” Regarding his own actions, officials from the prosecution said that Thomas Munn minimized his own behavior, continuing to claim he did not see many law enforcement officers and that there was no rioting, saying that he “entered a public building during business hours.”

Specifically, with Thomas Munn being a veteran, officials from the prosecution stated that “While Munn’s Military service is laudable, it is worth noting that it renders his conduct on January 6 all the more troubling. As a former military member, he should have been well aware that there is no general right to enter restricted government buildings. In this case, Munn’s conduct and social media posts after January 6 demonstrate a very real need for specific deterrence in the form of incarceration.”

In Thomas Munn’s legal team’s sentencing memorandum, they requested that Thomas Munn serve a sentence of 24 months probation and pay restitution of $500. Thomas Munn’s legal team said that he accepts responsibility for and acknowledges the wrongfulness of his actions, saying that he just traveled to Washington D.C. to “peacefully protest what he believed were irregularities in the 2020 Presidential Election.”

What’s next?

At the end of the sentencing memoranda for each of the members of the Munn family, officials from the prosecution said that “Such a sentence protects the community, promotes respect for the law and deters future crime by imposing restrictions on his liberty as a consequence of (their) behavior, while recognizing (their) acceptance of responsibility for (their crimes.)”

MyHighPlains.com will be updated once the respective sentencing hearings are conducted Wednesday morning.