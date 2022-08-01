BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Borger said that city animal control found a dog that was stolen almost 5 years ago from a Houston-area resident is set to be reunited.

According to the city, Animal Control Officer Jared Harper, picked up a German Shepherd that was scanned for a microchip and found to have been reported stolen five years ago in Baytown.

“The owner is excited and emotional after hearing the news. We have reached out to our contacts and are working to get the dog back home with the owner,” stated the city on a Facebook post.

The city said chipping is helpful in situations like this where pets can be either lost or stolen. Borger Animal Control is partnering with Borger Police Department on August 14 to host a Micro-chipping event as well as a kidprint ID event, at Ace Hardware.