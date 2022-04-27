BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Tri-City Music Concert Association, the vocal trio America’s Sweethearts will be live in concert at Borger Senior High School at 7 p.m. on May 5. Described by The Times Ledger as a “slice of old-fashioned fun,” the group is expected to perform pieces from close-harmony groups such as The Andrews Sisters.

According to the event announcement, single ticket prices for the concert are $30, and $5 for students. Meanwhile, season tickets to the Tri-City Music Concert Association’s 2021-2022 series have also been made available. Subscriptions to the five-concert lineup are $40 for adults, $35 for seniors and $100 for families.

The Tri-City Music Concert Association said that it has been presenting nationally acclaimed artists to the Panhandle area since 1948. Operating as a volunteer nonprofit organization, the association said that it is committed to “enriching the cultural life of Borger and the surrounding communities through live performances offered at affordable, family-friendly prices.”

Those who are interested in purchasing tickets or learning more about the association were asked to call 806-231-7099.