HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A decline in enrollment and lack of district finances forced a rural school district to consider consolidation with Borger ISD.

Spring Creek ISD Board of Trustees released the agenda for Thursday, Jan. 18, which includes the consideration to approve the resolution to consolidate Spring Creek Independent School District with Borger ISD. The agenda states for action item 2, “Consider approval of a Resolution regarding declining enrollment, District finances, and consolidation of the Spring Creek Independent School District with the Borger Independent School District.”

MyHighPlains.com reached out to Spring Creek ISD officials about the consolidation and Spring Creek ISD has reached out to Borger ISD. Officials with Spring Creek ISD stated the School Board is considering moving forward with the process of consolidation.