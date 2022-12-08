HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Three teens died in a crash around two miles northwest of Borger on Wednesday evening, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The department reported that at around 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday, a Jeep Wrangler was traveling north on RM 1319 at an “unsafe speed” along a curve in the roadway. The driver, identified as 18-year-old Madison Harris, then “lost control” of the vehicle, causing it to roll over multiple times, according to the department.

The department added that one of the passengers was “unrestrained” and was ejected from the vehicle as the vehicle ended up on its side in a field east of RM 1319.

According to the Texas DPS, Harris was pronounced dead at the scene. The department also said a 16-year-old and a 14-year-old, who were unidentified, were also pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Texas Highway Patrol Troopers.

According to Sanford-Fritch Independent School District Facebook page, counselors and clergy will be made available on campus for students and staff in relation to the incident.