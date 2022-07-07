BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office, Josiah Johnson and Melissa Carrasco are wanted on multiple drug and weapons charges after a Wednesday search of a Borger home.

The Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office said that the county’s SWAT Team, along with narcotics personnel, patrol deputies, and the Borger Police Department executed a search warrant on Wednesday in the 300 block of Grand Street, after an investigation focused on narcotics distribution coming from the home.

In the course of the search, the sheriff’s office described that a number of drugs and weapons were found in the home, including:

Xanax (234 grams)

Hydrocodone (580 grams)

Cocaine (105 grams)

Methamphetamine (32 grams)

Heroin

Promethazine

LSD Tabs

Adderall

Marijuana (multiple pounds)

THC Concentrates

Psilocybin mushrooms

Ecstacy

Six guns







via the Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office

According to the sheriff’s office, a number of felony warrants “are currently being obtained” for Josiah Johnson and Melissa Carrasco regarding drugs and weapons offenses.



via the Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office

This story is developing. Check with MyHighPlains.com for updates.