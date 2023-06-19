HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, two people were killed in an early Monday morning crash on Highway 136 between Borger and Fritch.

Texas DPS officials said that though the investigation is ongoing, the crash happened on Highway 136 between Borger and Fritch sometime between 3 a.m. and 3:20 a.m. on Monday. The head-on collision resulted in the deaths of two people.

During the initial response to the crash, the Hutchinson County Office of Emergency Management reported that Highway 136 from 1319 to 687 was closed due to a crash until 8 a.m.

Officials with DPS noted that more information would be released as it becomes available.