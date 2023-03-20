BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Borger Police Department reports that two people were injured in a shooting in south Borger Monday night.
According to the department’s Facebook page, police are investigating a shooting in the 300 block of Madison. Police said two people were injured and taken to the hospital with one flown out by air ambulance.
Police said they have detained two “persons of interest” and there is no ongoing threat to the community. The BPD is investigating the incident.
This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.
