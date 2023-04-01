HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Stinnett Fire Department released information regarding a motor rollover that resulted in two Stinnett Volunteer Firefighters suffering injuries.

According to an SFD Facebook post, on Saturday evening crews were headed to the “River Bottom Fire” near FM 2277 when two volunteer firefighters were injured in a wreck that caused their vehicle to roll over.

Officials said both firefighters were able to remove themselves from the vehicle. SFD detailed that both firefighters were transported by Stinnett EMS to a hospital.

The release states that one firefighter has been released, while the other one is being transferred to a different hospital for further treatment.

(Stinnett Fire Department Facebook)

(Stinnett Fire Department Facebook)

SFD reported that multiple agencies were there to help on the scene including Borger Fire Department, Borger Complex Fire Department, Fritch Fire Department, Crutch Ranch Fire Department, National Park Service, Texas Forest Service, Hutchinson County ESU, Hutchinson County Road & Bridge, and Hutchinson County Fire Marshal’s Office.

Officials with the Texas A&M Forest Service report that the “River Bottom Fire” located in Hutchinson County has burned 43 acres and is now 100% contained.

