BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Borger Police Department reported that two of its officers were left with minor injuries following a crash Wednesday night during the Borger High School Homecoming Parade.

According to the police department, its motor unit was escorting trucks carrying football players back to the stadium following the endpoint of the parade when two BPD motorcycles had a “low-speed collision.”

BPD said the motor officers went to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The Borger Police Department said it is investigating the incident.