BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Borger Police Department released details on a Tuesday traffic stop that led to a chase and the arrest of two people.

According to the department, officers stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation near 9th and Dixon Street in Borger on Tuesday morning. The driver, Xavier Cunningham, left the vehicle and fled on foot before he was caught by officers. Meanwhile, the passenger in the vehicle was identified as Christopher Istre.

During the investigation, according to officers, Cunningham admitted to having a “large amount of methamphetamine” inside the vehicle. During a following search of the vehicle, officers reported finding a total of 1.008 pounds of methamphetamine.

via the Borger Police Department

Cunningham was arrested on charges of evading arrest or detention as well as possessing more than 400 grams of a controlled substance, according to the police department. Istre was also arrested on a charge of possessing more than 400 grams of a controlled substance.

In its announcement regarding the incident, the Borger Police Department thanked the Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office for assisting the investigation.