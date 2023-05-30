BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Borger Police Department reports that two people were arrested on drug charges and a parole warrant Monday following a traffic stop in the city.

Ashley Paige Brittenham-Parole Warrant (Via the Borger Police Department) Ryan Wetzel- Man/Del of a Controlled Substance PG1 >=4G<200G.

Parole Warrant (Via the Borger Police Department)

According to BPD, an officer with the department made a traffic stop on Jennings St. on Monday. The officer found the driver and passenger, identified as Ryan Wetzel and Ashley Paige Brittenham, had parole warrants and placed them into custody. A further investigation by officers found that Wetzel was in possession of several small bags of methamphetamine weighing about 93 grams.

The Borger Police Department said Wetzel was arrested and charged with “Man/Del of a Controlled Substance PG1 >=4G<200G, Parole Warrant,” and Brittenham was arrested and charged on “Parole Warrant.”