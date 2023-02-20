HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office arrested two individuals on Monday after a search warrant was conducted at a home in the northern area of Borger.

According to a post on the office’s Facebook page, the county’s sheriff’s office’s SWAT team, along with narcotics personnel, conducted a search warrant at the home after an investigation by the Hutchinson County Narcotics Unit. During the search, officials allegedly found the following things:

Methamphetamine, along with a scale and items used for its distribution;

Cocaine;

Amphetamine pills;

Marijuana;

AR-15 rifle.

Two individuals were arrested at the scene, according to the post, including Damien Kemp for “Manufacture Delivery Controlled Substance PG 1 4G<200G,” and “Theft of Firearm.” Joslin Zuniga was also arrested for “Possession Controlled Substance PG 1 4G =<200G.”