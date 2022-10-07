BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office released information on a Thursday SWAT “vehicle take down” that led to the arrest of two people on drug-related charges.

According to the sheriff’s office, on Thursday the Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and patrol deputies arrested two people after an “extensive” drug investigation in Borger. Deputies assisted in a traffic stop that ended in a Toot n’ Totem parking lot, and officials said that investigators found around three pounds of methamphetamine in the pulled-over vehicle during a probable cause search.

Officials reported that Chyna Doss was arrested on charges related to possessing, manufacturing, and delivering a controlled substance. Julian Gonzalez was also arrested on a charge related to manufacturing and delivering a controlled substance.