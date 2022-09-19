BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the Borger Police Department, one person is in custody after an officer was shot and left with non-critical injuries Monday evening in the 1300 block of Yows.

According to police, at around 5:25 p.m., officers were called to a domestic disturbance in the 1300 block of Yows Monday.

Police said that one of the responding officers was shot by a suspect on the scene and was left with non-critical injuries.

BPD said the suspect was taken into custody and the officer who was shot was taken to the hospital. The officer is being flown to a hospital in Amarillo for non-life threatening injuries and is currently in a stable position.

The Borger Police Department is still investigating the incident.