BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Borger Police Department reported that last night at approximately 9:30 p.m., the Borger Regional Communications Center received a 911 call in reference to a disturbance in the 700 Block of North Main Street in Borger. BPD stated that during the 911 call, the caller then said that shots had been fired.

According to a Borger Police Department Facebook post, officers arrived on the scene and found multiple people with gunshot wounds. BPD said three people were transported to local hospitals for treatment and are said to be in critical but stable condition.

Officers stated that one man was found dead at the scene.

Officers also detailed that several people were involved in an altercation when multiple firearms were drawn and shots were fired.

Further, officials stated in the post that law enforcement is not seeking any further suspects at this time but asked if anyone witnessed the altercation to contact the Borger Police Department.

According to the post, the Borger Police Department is investigating this incident.