HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One person has died after a crash three miles south of Stinnett on Thursday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The department detailed that at around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, 73-year-old Edwin McNamara of Oklahoma was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle southbound on SH 136 when he stopped on the shoulder while 69-year-old Joyce Vanderburg of Spearman was driving a Toyota SUV southbound on SH 136 and began approaching McNamara.

The department reported that McNamara “failed to yield” right of way and turned left into the southbound lane in the way of Vanderburg. The SUV then hit the motorcycle on the left side and the motorcycle ultimately came to a rest on its right side facing north in the ditch east of SH 136.

In addition, the SUV came to rest upright, facing south on the southbound shoulder, according to the department.

McNamara was taken to a Borger hospital where he died from his injuries sustained in the crash, while Vanderburg was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the department stated.

The incident is being investigated by the Texas Highway Patrol Troopers.