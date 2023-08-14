HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety reports that one person was killed and another was arrested following a wreck in Hutchinson County Sunday evening.

According to DPS, a Toyota Camry was driving west on SH 136 when another vehicle going south on FM 687 “failed to yield the right of way at an open intersection” and hit the Camry on the passenger side.

DPS said the driver of the Camry, Bryndan Grogan, of Fritch, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle Olivero Matul, 35, of Amarillo was arrested for “DWI” and “failure to stop and render aid resulting in death,”

Olivero Matul, 35, of Amarillo via the Texas Department of Public Safety

Matul was taken to the Hutchinson County Jail and DPS said further charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.