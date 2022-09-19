HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Borger Police Department reports that one person has been arrested after leading police on a car chase and ultimately hitting a sheriff’s deputy’s car Sunday in Hutchinson County.

According to Borger Police, an officer tried to pull over an SUV that was alleged to have been stolen out of Arkansas when the suspect fled in the vehicle.

The BPD said officers from multiple law agencies attempted to stop the vehicle including using spike strips before the Hutchinson County Sheriff was able to shoot the tires on the vehicle.

Police said the suspect continued to flee before hitting a sheriff’s deputy’s vehicle and then a pole before flipping onto its side.

The suspect was booked into the Hutchinson County Jail on multiple charges, including a parole warrant out of Arkansas, Aggravated Assault Against a Public Servant, and Evading Arrest or Detention with a Vehicle.