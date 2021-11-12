Hutchinson County SWAT officers arrest 2 on copper theft charges

FRITCH, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Two men were arrested Thursday morning after being seen on camera stealing copper from a yard in Fritch, according to the Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO).

The office described that security camera footage from the Audrain Office yard in Fritch captured two men, identified by police as Michael Worthey and Lorne Moffitt, stealing copper. After the Fritch Police Department “conducted a thorough investigation” assisted by the HCSO, officers obtained two felony arrest warrants against Worthey and Moffitt and a search warrant for their home.

“After the warrants were obtained,” said the HCSO in its statement on the incident, Hutchinson County SWAT members and Fritch police officers executed the warrants by “booting the front door of the residence in” and arresting both Worthey and Moffitt.



via Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office

Both Worthey and Moffitt were arrested on charges of theft of copper valued at less than $20,000, and were booked into Hutchinson County Jail.