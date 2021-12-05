Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office arrests The Grinch in Borger

BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office said it located The Grinch on Main Street in Borger on Friday, Dec. 3, and due to multiple thefts in the area and his extensive criminal history for stealing Christmas, Mr. Grinch was arrested and taken to the Hutchinson County Jail.

Authorities said The Grinch was charged with criminal trespass, theft of Christmas cheer, attempted theft of Christmas, and possession of candy cane rock substance with a bond set at $150,000. However, he made bail and authorities came across him once again on Saturday, Dec. 4.

They said Mr. Grinch was at the Fritch Chamber Meet and Greet where he allegedly accosted Santa while impersonating a firefighter. Once again, he was taken into custody by Fritch Police Officers Jake Davis and Hutchinson Couty Sheriff Blaik Kemp. His bond has since been denied, according to authorities.