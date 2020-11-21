Hutchinson County expands morgue capacity with mobile units

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to Hutchinson County Judge Cindy Irwin they have one mobile morgue unit from the state due to the rising amount of deaths in the High Plains area .

As was reported last week, the City of Amarillo currently has two mobile morgues.

