Hutchinson County confirms second positive case of COVID-19

BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Hutchinson County has now confirmed its second positive case of COVID-19.

Hutchinson County local officials received confirmation on Saturday, April 4 at 3:30 p.m. from the Texas Department of State Health Services of the second confirmed positive case of COVID-19 in its county.

According to the City of Borger’s Facebook Page, the second positive case was confirmed from a test done outside the region and the subject had been living in Lamesa since before the pandemic. With that being said, the subject’s legal address is in Hutchinson County and the State has been unable to contact any further at this time.

The first case reported Friday, April 3, has a contact investigation ongoing, and the subject is under quarantine at their residence in Borger.

No other information on either case is available.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: