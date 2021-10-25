Husband-wife duo performs ‘Dances and Romances’ at Amarillo College piano series

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Continuing its Art Force Piano Series at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 9, Amarillo College announced husband-wife duo Alex and Rachel Li McDonald will present “Dances and Romances.”

All concerts in the piano series are free and open to the public, according to the college, and scheduled to take place in the Concert Hall Theater on the Washington Street Campus.

The McDonalds, described by the college as Julliard-trained and operators of the McDonald Music Studios in Plano, Texas, are set to perform their arrangments of five movements from the Nutcracker, Piazzolla’s Grand Tango, Stravinsky’s Suite Italienne, and others.

The concert series kicked off in October with “Thirty Dirty Fingers,” in which three current and former Amarillo College faculty members simultaneously shared the keyboard to perform a range of classical music, from Debussy to Sousa.

Other remaining concerts for the yearlong series are scheduled for Tuesday nights in 2022: