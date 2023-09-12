CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Randall County Fire Department and the Canyon Fire Department rescued a hunting dog that fell in an old abandoned cesspool on Tuesday morning in the area of Hungate Road and S. Western Street.

According to a social media post, at around 8:20 p.m. rescue teams were sent to the area of Hungate Road and S. Western Street to rescue the dog called “Ranger” from the cesspool.

The cesspool, the social media post read, was around 20-25 feet deep and the rescue team went on to pull Ranger out without injury in a little over an hour and a half.