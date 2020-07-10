Hundreds of pounds of food given out by Snack Pac 4 Kids

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Hundreds of pounds of food was given out to a long line of people this morning.

Snack Pak 4 Kids hosted another food drive this morning.

They started around 10:30 a.m. and were out of food before noon.

Their goal is to provide for anyone who needs some extra help.

“Hey, you know what? Life’s happening for people, and we’re here to serve. We’re here to make a difference. We’re not here to question, and so we think right now people need a hand and they need encouragement, so we’ve been able to take this program and bring it to our community,” said Dyron Howell with Snack Pac 4 Kids.

Snack Pak has distributed more than $400,000 worth of food in eight weeks through partnerships with other organizations and churches.

