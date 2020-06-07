Hundreds gather at Bones Hooks Park for peaceful rally

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) “There’s so much diversity here, this is the world that I live in, this is the world that I want to live in everyday,” Amarillo Mayor Pro Tem, Freda Powell said to a large crowd at the Bones Hooks Park.

Powell and other city leaders spoke to hundreds as the Amarillo Branch NAACP hosted a peaceful rally in hopes of shining a light on racial inequality across the country and in our own communities.

“Amarillo is in a position to create change across our country we’re doing it here today,” Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson told KAMR Local 4 News.

Many residents from diverse backgrounds came to listen and express their reasons why they made it a point to attend the event.

“Enough is enough at some point we have to come together get together join forces and love one another,” one Amarillo resident said.

“I came out here to support a huge cause and issue at hand,” Amarillo resident, Jonny Marin added. “I think it’s an important situation to stand for whether you’re black, white, Mexican, or Asian.”

“This is work that is near and dear to our heart and we’re passionate about it every day and we can’t take one more death, one more senseless death,” Jerri Glover, Amarillo branch NAACP member, explained.

As many mourn the senseless death of George Floyd, Mayor Ginger Nelson and APD’s new Chief of Police Martin Birkenfield agree that conversations about these issues are key.

“It’s very important for our police department to listen to what’s going on in our community and we’re committed to that, we want to have those conversations,” Chief Birkenfeld said.

“We will leave here today as individuals, we will have questions in our minds we’ll have conversations with our friends,” Mayor Nelson added.

The rally was also an opportunity for Amarillo residents to get more information about voter registration and U.S. Census participation.



