HUD Secretary Ben Carson announces new foster youth housing vouchers in 24 states

FORT WORTH, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson announced $1.9 million for 235 former foster youth in the most recent round of grants for HUD’s Foster Youth To Independence (FYI) Initiative. 43 Public Housing Authorities (PHAs) in 24 states will receive this funding to continue HUD’s efforts to assist young adults transitioning out of foster care.

Texas organizations, according to the announcement, will receive a total of $230,121 under the program. The El Paso Housing Authority will receive $11,944. Panhandle Community Services of Amarillo will receive $152,742. And, the Brazos Valley Council of Governments in Bryan will receive $65,435.

“Today, I am pleased to announce the Foster Youth to Independence Initiative has changed the lives of more than 1,000 young adults by helping them secure a place to call home,” said HUD Secretary Ben Carson. “These young people are powerful change-agents, making contributions that will propel our Nation forward. This additional funding demonstrates our commitment to opening the door for former foster youth at risk of homelessness so they can unlock their full potential.”

Since the initiative’s launch in 2019, the Office reports 34 states and 107 Public Housing Authorities (PHAs) have received FYI funding, totaling over $8.6 million in funds to prevent or end homelessness among young adults under the age of 25 who are in, or have recently left, the foster care system without a home.