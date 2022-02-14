AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The High Plains Food Bank announced it received a $25,000 donation from Bank of America to address food insecurity in Amarillo.

HPFB said the donation is part of a program to encourage bank employees to get boosted. Bank of America donated $100 to High Plains Food Bank for each employee in Amarillo who received a COVID-19 booster shot and notified the bank before the end of January and made an additional contribution to the food bank

The HPFB said Bank of America Amarillo has provided $200,000 to support hunger relief efforts.

“The High Plains Food Bank is very grateful for this additional generous donation to help us continue to serve those in need in the Texas Panhandle. Bank of America’s support has enabled us to provide over 1.2 million meals since the pandemic began,” said Zack Wilson, Executive Director, High Plains Food Bank.

“As the pandemic continues to impact Amarillo, food banks and hunger relief organizations are experiencing increased demand and higher costs to meet the needs of individuals and families. Our commitment to help Amarillo and serve this community is unwavering, which is why we are investing in the health, safety and wellbeing of our teammates while also providing funds to help local organizations like the High Plains Food Bank to support our neighbors and fight food insecurity,” Ashley Allen, President, Bank of America Amarillo.