High Plains Food Bank closes Community Kitchen after employees test positive for COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The High Plains Food Bank announced today it would be closing the doors to its Community Kitchen as well as suspending its Kids Cafe meal service until June 1, 2020.

The food bank decided to close the doors to their Community Kitchen as well as suspend its Kids Cafe meal service for the safety of its employees and those they serve after two of their kitchen members tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, May 14.

The food bank said they plan on resuming their Kids Cafe meal service with the Summer Food program on June 1.

Zack Wilson, the Executive Director of the High Plains Food Bank, said the employees who tested positive did not display symptoms while at work and did not come to work after becoming symptomatic, but they felt closing the kitchen was the safest route for everyone.

“For our staff, and more importantly for the children that we’ve been serving, we’ve suspended our meal production in our kitchen and shut our doors in our kitchen for the next week and a half to two weeks, so we can clean,” Wilson said.

Wilson also added the employees who tested positive, were at home recovering.

Wilson wanted it to be known, while the Community Kitchen has closed and their Kids Cafe meal service has stopped, for the time being, the High Plains Food Bank’s main facility and warehouse are still open, and they take food safety and security seriously and will continue to up their sanitation precautions as they continue to serve the community.

