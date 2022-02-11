AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As the winter season continues, travel safety remains a concern, but before you hit the roads make sure your vehicle is winter ready. I spoke with Robert Morton, owner of Panhandle Eurotech Automotive, and he shares with us how to prepare our cars to drive in future winter weather scenarios.

Morton says, “The first thing they need to do is get their battery checked. Cold weather usually is going to find a problem with your battery for you. So just the simple battery test at any part store or through us you know will tell you if you need a battery or not. After that, you need to make sure that your coolant freeze level is at a proper level it should be good for below 30. The next thing is going to be make sure your coolant or antifreeze is topped off. Because if it’s a little bit low, your heaters not going to work the way it’s supposed to.”

He also tells us how important it is to check our tires as well.

“Whenever it gets colder, your tires are gonna naturally lose some air pressure. For ice and snow, it’s actually better to run them a little bit lower. That way they can dig in and get a little bit more grip,” Morton concluded.

Remember to always drive safe and watch for ice on the roads.