How to watch Amarillo graduation ceremonies next weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Local graduation ceremonies are different this year because of COVID-19. So, we are making it possible for you to watch some ceremonies from home.

We will be airing five graduations on our air and our website, so people can watch from anywhere.

Next Saturday, May 23, we will air the Amarillo College graduation at 11 a.m. on Fox 14. We’ll also live stream it here, at myhighplains.com.

Then, on Sunday, May 24, we are airing the four Amarillo ISD high school graduations from 11 to 3:30 p.m. on Fox 14.

They will be in this order, Caprock, Palo Duro, Tascosa, and Amarillo High. Those also will live stream here, at myhighplains.com.

