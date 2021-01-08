How to talk to your kids about the Washington D.C. insurrection

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — After the riots that occurred in Washington D.C. on Wednesday, the question is, how do you talk to your kids about the unrest?

Amy Hord, director of behavioral health and wellness at Family Support Services said kids often get a generic or skewed version of what happened.

Reassuring your kids about their safety is vital because this might be their biggest concern Hord added.

“In this particular case, its really important to know that there is nothing we can do, nothing that we’re responsible for, but really ensuring them of their safety, because they are going to wonder how this is going to impact them,” said Hord.

Belinda Palacios, executive director of the Amarillo Children’s Home said if you have children that were watching that event take place on TV, then you should approach them and talk about it.

“If you start to see your kids exhibit signs of anxiety or signs of fear or really having some difficulty, you may want to ask them, ‘hey what’s going on?’ did you happen to be watching TV, is that something that’s bothering you?” said Palacios.

She said as time goes on they may have more questions about it.

Both Palacios and Hord agreed that the conversation should be different for younger kids compared to older kids.

Both Palacios and Hord said that when you do talk to your children to leave your emotions and passion that you feel out of the conversation and just present the facts and talk about exactly what happened.

“When we let our emotions begin to creep in when we are talking to our kids, it really can just exacerbate their anxiety and fear,” said Palacios.

Hord suggested that you show your kids where Washington D.C. is on a map, so they know this is not happening in the Texas Panhandle.