AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As details on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continue to unfold, parents might wonder how to talk with their kids about what is happening.

Amarillo Children’s Home Executive Director Belinda Palacios said the events happening in eastern Europe are no secret to our kids.

“They know something’s going on. They know something is amiss in the world. They’re seeing it on TV, they’re seeing it online,” said Palacios.

That is why she said it is impotent to open a dialogue with your kids and have an honest conversation.

“I think that that parent can go to their kids and go, ‘Hey, I know you see what’s going on in the world right now. Do you have any questions? Do you have any feelings about it?’ And some kids may say, ‘yeah,’ and really start to ask questions or want to talk about it. And you may have other kids that say, ‘No, not really,’ and I think you have to take your child’s lead on that not trying to push the conversation about this, they will come to you when they have questions,” said Palacios.

The Director of Behavioral Health and Wellness at Family Support Services, Kathy Tortoreo, said to keep in mind what kind of information you want to share once that conversation is started.

“You might not go into this huge explanation about authoritarianism and invasion from one country to another to a child who’s eight who doesn’t have a broader concept, but a 12-year-old or 16-year-old might want to have a better understanding,” said Tortoreo. “So you take out the globe, you get a map, and you start pointing out. ‘This is where Ukraine is and this is where Russia is,’ and maybe get a little bit of history as to why this is happening.”

Both say it is important to have these conversations with your kids because the burden on them can be heavy.

“They found with the Oklahoma City bombing is that those kids that watch that and weren’t able to process it effectively had symptoms of PTSD. And so that is why it’s so important to really kind of process what is going on with your kids, because they’re seeing it, they’re interpreting it their own way,” said Palacios.

“When there seems to be a lot of turmoil, they feel insecure, the thing that helps children the most is stability in all areas to know that they have they have a home they can come to and parents they can talk to and teachers that they can communicate with that stability creates a sense of safety to them,” said Tortoreo.

Palacios said there are typically three main things that kids are looking for during these discussions. They are:

Am I safe?

Are the people taking care of me safe?

How will this impact me?

“That is the first three things that’s gonna come out of kids, and I think we can answer those things honestly,” Palacios said.