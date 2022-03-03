AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — With the possibility of wildfires blazing through the Texas Panhandle, Forest USA and the Texas A&M Forest Service released ways to prepare your home for a wildfire.

Forest USA listed the following tips to increase your house’s chance of survival:

Choose fire-resistant building materials and limit the amount of plants and vegetation around the three home ignition zones: the Immediate Zone (0 to 5 feet around the house), the Intermediate Zone (5 to 30 feet), and the Extended Zone (30 to 100 feet).

Trim branches that overhang over a house along with the branches of large trees up to 6 to 10 feet from the ground and remove plants containing resins, oils, and waxes.

Products such as shingles, metal, concrete, and clay tiles offer the best protection. It is important to inspect the shingles or roof tiles and replace them if necessary, while roof and attic vents need to be screened to prevent ember entry.

Flammable material, along with dead plants and vegetation, should be removed from underneath decks or porches.

Embers can collect in small nooks and crannies which can ignite and combust, therefore, fire-resistant siding such as brick, fibercement, plaster, or stucco, and dual-pane tempered glass windows should be utilized.

According to Forest USA, certain step can be taken to ensure that emergency responders have quick access in case of a wildfire emergency in the home:

Check that your homes and neighborhoods have clearly marked street names and numbers.

The driveway should be at least 12 feet wide with a vertical clearance of 15 feet for emergency vehicle access.

Develop an emergency access plan that includes details for handling pets, large animals, and livestock.

Know two ways out of the neighborhood and have a designated meeting place.

Always evacuate if you feel it is unsafe or threatened by the fire.

Conduct an annual insurance policy checkup and create or update home inventory.

The public should check with local authorities for their plans regarding emergency communications and evacuation plans in the Texas Panhandle. According to Texas A&M Forest Service, a lack of early evacuations have been the biggest threat to public safety and property during past winter and spring fire seasons.