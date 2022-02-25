(KAMR/KCIT) – Wildfires are a constant threat here on the High Plains. Here are some important tips on how you can practice fire safety, and prevent these fires from even starting.

Juan Rodriguez, wildland urban interface coordinator with the Texas A&M Forest Service, says, “A majority of wildfires that we have throughout the state of Texas are man caused, and a lot of our equipment used such as welding and grinding at the roadside is how they start.”

Ways you can prevent these fires are to take preventive measures such as refraining from welding or taking part in any of these activities on high elevated days. Also check your vehicles to make sure you’re not dragging chains, and don’t park on tall dry grass.

In concerns to domestic caused fires Rodriguez says, “With this cold weather. A lot of people like to turn on heaters and have fires. And so mostly what we like to say is: know what you have that could cause a fire in your home or around your home as well.”