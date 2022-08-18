AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— There are many different cloud types that change throughout our atmosphere day by day. Here is how you can identify the three basic cloud types and learn about their sub variations.

When observing cloud types, you have to keep in mind that there are different levels that you’re looking at, as well as three basic types. There are cirrus, cumulus, and stratus clouds at low, mid and high levels of altitude.

For clouds that bring rain there are the nimbostratus and cumulonimbus. Nimbostratus clouds usually only bring rain, while cumulonimbus clouds are associated with thunderstorms.

When you get the chance, take a look outside and see if you can spot these different cloud types!