AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Winter storm preparation is on the minds of many living in the panhandle. Here are some informative tips and items you might need to be prepared this winter season.

Remember to always have a backup source of heat, and to be careful when burning things inside. For example, having a propane heater can be a good alternative heat source, however, it could pose a fire hazard if it’s not properly maintained or if left unattended. These are concerns to keep in mind for winter preparation.

The best course of action during winter storm or blizzard situations is to stay at home. However, if you have to be on the road, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) gives some helpful tips and information for traveling on snow and ice.

The National Weather Service (NWS) will also issue watches and warning ahead of time so you can anticipate potential winter storm systems. Always keep the forecast in mind to avoid unexpected weather developments.