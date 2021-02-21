How the cold weather snap affected crops in the area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – As last week’s cold snap comes to an end, the question is, how did the colder temperatures and snowfall affect crops in our area?

Assistant professor and agronomist at the Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Center at Amarillo, Dr. Jourdan Bell said the cold weather can affect the crop negatively, but she says right now our crops are dormant.

It’s mostly good news for our local crops so far.

She said the impact on wheat crops will be minimal as snow will blanket the ground and the snow will help buffer the change in temperature.

She also said there is less of a chance for cold injury when there is snow.

“When we are in a period of dormancy, we can withstand negative ten for a period of time and we do expect some leaf burn across many fields, but hopefully severe damage is minimal,” said Dr. Bell.

She said the greatest risk is in dry land that has been stressed due to the drought.

Dr. Bell added that if we were to see any negative impact from this cold snap, it would probably take 10 to 12 days to see any damage.

But Dr. Bell said the crop is in a vegetative state and not above the ground where it is more sensitive to colder weather.

Dr. Bell said we will see some moisture from this weather system, around a few tenths of an inch.

To find out more about Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Center at Amarillo and to see some upcoming events you can visit the following website: https://amarillo.tamu.edu/.