AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — With the Russian invasion of Ukraine now underway, many Americans are wondering how this will impact them at home.

Speaking to the nation on Tuesday, President Biden acknowledged the potential of impacts.

“Defending freedom will have cost for us as well and here at home,” said Biden. “I’m going to take robust action to make sure the pain of our sanctions is targeted at a Russian economy, not ours.”

“The first and most obvious [impact] is going to be oil prices,” said Assistant Professor of Political Science at West Texas A&M University, Dr. Christopher Macaulay.

“The reason for this is that Europe gets a very significant portion of its oil and gas directly from Russia. There’s three pipelines that go from Russia to Germany. One goes to the Baltic, one goes to Belarus, one goes to Ukraine; very good chance we see the Ukrainian one either damaged or shut down in the coming weeks, which means that European oil and gas is going to be impacted pretty much no matter what,” said Dr. Macaulay. “The result of all this is oil and gas prices will go up in the United States they already have I suspect they will go up even more.”

Dr. Macaulay said the degree to which prices go up sort of depends on two things: how long the fighting lasts and whether Europe does go through with sanctions on Russia.

President Biden said in another address to the country on Thursday, “My administration is using every tool at its disposal to protect American families and businesses from rising prices at the gas pump. You know, we’re taking active steps to bring down the cost, and American oil and gas companies should not exploit this moment to hike their prices to raise profits.”

Americans could also feel the pain at grocery stores.

Ukraine is considered the breadbasket of Europe. Therefore, the continent could have its wheat and grain supply stressed.

“If that supply is cut off from the Europeans, they’re gonna have to get it somewhere else,” said Dr. Maculay.

“America is going to be asked to fill the gap in a lot of those things.”

Dr. Maculay said another thing that complicates all of this is the weakened global supply chain.

“The supply chain is still wrought with delays and wrought with problems. That means that Europe’s ability to pivot to new sources of either agricultural products or oil is very, very hamstrung. And the result of that is going to be prices are going to go up more than they normally would and take longer to settle back into their sort of pre-conflict prices,” said Dr. Maculay.