AUSTIN (KXAN) — With the potential for significant snow in the forecast for parts of the Texas Panhandle later this week, you might be wondering — how much snow does the Lone Star state typically get … if any?

Annual snowfall averages

As one could guess, the farther north you travel, the better your chance of seeing snow. Below are a handful of average annual snow totals for major Texas cities:

Amarillo — 17.9″

Lubbock — 7″

San Angelo — 4.9″

Midland — 4.3″

Dallas/Fort Worth — 1.6″

Waco — 0.7″

Austin — 0.2″

Austin’s greatest 24-hour snowfalls

Although Austin only averages significant wintry precipitation every other year, there have been occasions of notable snowfall in Central Texas.

TOP 5 greatest 24-hour snowfalls in Austin:

6.5″ — January 30, 1949 5.4″ — February 15, 2021 5.0″ — February 22, 1966 4.0″ — February 21, 1964 3.9″ — January 2, 1985 & January 13, 1944

Biggest Austin snowstorm on record

Austin’s greatest snowstorm on record occurred on November 22-23, 1937 when 11″ of snow fell in the city.

Other big snow storms on record:

7″ — January 1944

6.5″ — January/February 1949

6.4″ — February 2021

6″ — February 1966

A recap of the February 2021 winter storm that brought over half a foot of snow to Austin can be found here.

Biggest Texas snow total on record

The “December 1929 Snowstorm” brought 26″ of snow to Hillsboro, Texas (62 miles south of Dallas) in one day which has been certified as the greatest 24-hour total on Texas record.

December 1929 Snowstorm – Courtesy of NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

Thanksgiving snow storm?

Forecast models are coming into better agreement on significant snow in parts of the Texas Panhandle later this week.

Potential for significant snow in parts of Texas over the Thanksgiving holiday

Be sure to check the local forecast if Thanksgiving travels take you to West Texas.