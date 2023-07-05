AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts a near-normal 2023 Atlantic hurricane season. Even though we are many miles away from the coast, hurricanes can have an affect the High Plains.

NOAA has announced there is a 40% chance for a near-normal season, 30% chance for below-normal and 30% chance for above-normal.

“A hurricane is basically a group of thunderstorms that are rotating counterclockwise over the oceans. Typically, they’re going to be in areas where the water is very still, and the atmosphere is perfect for them to grow,” said KAMR Local 4’s Chief Meteorologist John Harris. “Then because of the Coriolis of the Earth, which is basically the rotation of the Earth, that will start the rotation of the hurricane quite often.”

Harris said with hurricanes making landfall on the Pacific coast, we often get benefited with moisture for the Panhandle. But when hurricanes make landfall along the Gulf coast, we get hot and humid conditions. Harris explained why.

“At the top of a hurricane, we have high pressure, and so the high pressure then will vent the air that’s being pulled up through the center of the hurricane and then vent it out in all different directions,” said Harris. “It’s like a downslope, as it gets farther away from the hurricane, gravity pulls that air back to the surface. It compresses that air and makes for very hot and muggy temperatures.”

With El Niño playing into affect with hurricane season, Harris said using history as a guide, a strong El Niño can keep the Atlantic Basin fairly disturbed, which doesn’t give the hurricanes a chance to develop.

Quite often, the hurricane season can be below normal in the Atlantic Basin with a strong El Niño.