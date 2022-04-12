POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — When it comes to elevated fire danger days like Tuesday, local fire departments such as Potter County Fire-Rescue can find their resources pushed to the limit.

Public Information Officer with Potter County Fire-Rescue Steven Denny said that, unlike a traditional fire department like Amarillo, Potter County Fire-Rescue has six paid firefighters with the rest being volunteers.

He said if a major wildfire breaks out, people will have to be cycled out and allow people to go home to rest and they’ll have them come back in the morning and possibly call in additional resources.

Denny added they maintain their fleet 100% all the time and said it is always ready to go. He said if a truck is not ready to go, it is taken out of service. Denny added a loss of a truck, such as in an accident or breaking down would be devastating.

“We just can’t get the trucks, because of the chip shortage and COVID and that sort of thing. It’s just been an ongoing thing just getting the trucks. Losing a truck or having a truck going out of service would be catastrophic to any department because the trucks just aren’t available,” said Denny.

Denny said they remind volunteers to stay hydrated on elevated fire danger days due to the fact they don’t want any injuries.

He added when they do go out to fight a fire in the county, they have to locate the nearest receptacle for water. He said they have to go back and forth to fill their trucks. Denny said it could be up to two thousand gallons of water depending on the truck and fire.

Denny also reminded people to call them early and often. He said they would rather go check on something and it end up being nothing than let a fire get out of control.