How bad will the weather get this weekend?

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Brutally cold temperatures and wind chills will be in place throughout the weekend and into next week. What’s the word on how bad, exactly, things will get?

According to Meteorologist Chris Martin as of Friday morning, “Saturday gets a bit worse, staying overcast and in the deep freeze but we’ll see more substantial snow showers on Saturday night that continue into Valentine’s Day. Sunday morning, we’ll have blowing snow with stronger winds and wind chills down to -30 at times. Day time highs top out in the single digits and teens.”

Road conditions are expected to be very poor, possibly impassable at some points through the weekend. White-out conditions are possible going into Sunday, so a minimal amount of traveling and slow, cautious driving when necessary are recommended.

TxDOT’s Amarillo District Public Information Officer, Sonja Gross, said they strongly discourage traveling at all this weekend.

“Safety of the traveling public is Tx-DOT’s top priority and so our crews are going to be out there working throughout the weekend and into early next week monitoring and treating roadways, bridges, overpasses, all of that is needed,” said Gross.

The weekend round of snow is expected to come to an end on Monday morning, with snowfall amounts around six to nine inches for much of the Texas Panhandle, and lesser amounts to the south and west.

Another round of snow is possible for Tuesday, as it is expected to stay below freezing until later into next week. At the moment, it looks like the area will thaw out above freezing by Thursday..

Further, the City of Amarillo offered tips for dealing with the cold weather:

Allow water faucets to drip. Running water, even at a trickle, helps relieve pressure and reduces the chances of pipes freezing or bursting.

Keep cabinet doors open where pipes are located. Heat from the rest of the home can keep pipes warm.

Add extra insulation to pipes in areas with higher cold exposure such as north-facing walls.

Do not turn off heat in the home. Make sure heat is kept at a temperature above 55 degrees even when not at home to ensure pipes remain free of ice.

The Amarillo Fire Department and Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office is also providing safety tips for space heaters and other portable heating devices. (Please see the accompanying informational flier.)

The Code Blue Warming Station has been activated for those needing shelter from the elements. For information, call 806-414-2243.

via the City of Amarillo

Above everything, be safe and stay warm. Myhighplains.com will continue to have the latest coverage as this weather unfolds.