How Atmos Energy is tackling coronavirus

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — During this pandemic, Atmos Energy has undergone a few changes as a response. First and foremost, Atmos Energy is focused on protecting their employees and customers during this time.

We spoke with Media Relations Manager Michael Gonzales about some of the changes Atmos Energy is taking to adjust to this time period.

Gonzales said, “We’re also making sure that they’re wearing the proper PPE. Making sure they have masks and gloves and all that essential material they need to perform their jobs.”

Atmos Energy, as an essential business, still has to work with its customers in person with out-calls, natural gas leaks, etc. A large portion of the company is also first-responders so these adjustments are essentially crucial.

Gonzales also wanted to highlight how important strengthening our community is at this time. Atmos Energy has been making donations to local hospitals that are in need of medical supplies in order to tackle coronavirus and other illnesses as well.

Atmos Energy has also been able to donate to businesses like the High Plains Food Bank in order to further their mission of feeding those across the high plains especially during this difficult time. Gonzales also elaborated by saying, “With both of our local hospitals and Amarillo VA trying to contribute aid for medical supplies as they’re in short supply of them currently.”

Gonzales wanted to highlight that this month is “Happy Safe Digging Awareness Month,” so he just wanted to remind everyone of a few guidelines. Gonzales said, “Just some awareness if you guys are starting to work on projects please we encourage you to call 8-1-1 because it’s the law and we want to keep everyone safe.” Please make sure to check their website at atmosenergy.com as well if you have any questions about starting a project or anything about Atmos Energy’s services.

We also asked Gonzales about pricing differences with their company as gas prices across the country have been decreasing and that question is still being evaluated by the company at this time.

Gonzales just wanted to reiterate that the company is taking all precautions to encourage social distancing with their employees and even with their customers they are discouraging employees from entering homes as much as possible. Whenever it is necessary to have contact with customers, they will be doing so from a distance but they will still be doing their jobs as efficiently as ever.

