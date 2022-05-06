AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – We are well into peak allergy season here in the Texas Panhandle. Here is what you need to know about pollen this spring, and what you can do to combat against allergies.

According to Dr. Saadeh, an Allergist and Immunologist at Allergy A.R.T.S in Amarillo, allergy season is now because of the trees, weeds, and different types of grasses that like to spring up from May, June, and July.

To prevent and treat allergies, Dr. Saadeh tells us three important steps to take: