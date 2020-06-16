How a Dumas business is working through the COVID-19 pandemic

DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Moore County has been one of the hardest hit areas of COVID-19 in not only the panhandle, but the state of Texas.

“The actual remodel was just starting when the pandemic hit,” said J.L. Wiswell, Toppled Turtle Brewing Owner.

Like a number of Dumas business owners, Wiswell says COVID-19 was a cause for concern for him and his new brewery.

“I was as you can imagine, super excited to finally be starting but not knowing what the future was going to hold. If people were going to be able to keep their commitments as far as getting to work. If people were going to be able to get supplies and were things going to be in short supply,” said Wiswell.

Despite some of those setbacks, Wiswell says that he expects to open up the brewery in early August.

But some other businesses weren’t as lucky, having to close their doors.

“It was really devastating because you think about it and you’re like, that’s their livelihood. They wake up every morning and it’s what they go do and now they can’t because they had to shut down,” said Irene Delgado, Dumas Downtown Association Executive Director.

So to try and help out as many businesses as they can, the Dumas Downtown Association with their Economic Development Corporation created a “Dumas Cares” grant, which allows locally-owned businesses to apply for money to help them get back on their feet.

“It was really important for our community members to come and get together and raise all this money, because it was, it was a community member that decided, let’s do this. Let’s help our businesses because it’s not fair that they have to shut down and not be able to make money,” said Delgado.